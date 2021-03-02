Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Holdings Decreased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the third quarter valued at about $20,317,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 4,638.4% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 268,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,620,000 after acquiring an additional 263,091 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 25.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,633,000 after acquiring an additional 27,324 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 108.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 96,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,031,000 after acquiring an additional 50,198 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the third quarter worth about $4,251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $87.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of PIPR opened at $112.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.64 and a beta of 1.39. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.78. The firm had revenue of $405.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.00 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.24%. On average, research analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous None dividend of $0.38. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.38%.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

