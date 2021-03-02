Piper Sandler Raises Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target to $205.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its target price upped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.79.

NASDAQ JAZZ traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $167.17. 2,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,526. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $86.88 and a 52 week high of $178.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.63.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.42. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $665.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.42 earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total value of $235,185.00. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $1,287,979.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,767,379.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,762 shares of company stock worth $1,570,123 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 392,648 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,807,000 after purchasing an additional 11,449 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $551,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,590 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after buying an additional 5,486 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $638,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $2,912,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

