Pirate Chain Reaches One Day Volume of $181,790.00 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000710 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $61.56 million and $181,790.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 22.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.37 or 0.00248372 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.83 or 0.00097879 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00055293 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000594 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 180.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000083 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 177,526,930 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

