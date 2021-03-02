PirateCash Trading Up 10.4% Over Last 7 Days (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One PirateCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0893 or 0.00000185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PirateCash has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. PirateCash has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and approximately $13,332.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000067 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 71.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About PirateCash

PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 29,704,870 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net.

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

