PIXEL Price Tops $0.0227 on Top Exchanges (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 2nd. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $12.66 million and approximately $3.74 million worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PIXEL has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. One PIXEL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0227 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,237.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $528.73 or 0.01073845 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.55 or 0.00380921 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00032520 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002879 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000315 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000017 BTC.

PXL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

