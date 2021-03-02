Pizza Price Tops $0.0391 on Exchanges (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 2nd. One Pizza token can now be purchased for about $0.0391 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pizza has traded 1% higher against the dollar. Pizza has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $249.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000516 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00030436 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007458 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 76.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Pizza

PIZZA is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 tokens. Pizza’s official website is pizza.live . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin

Buying and Selling Pizza

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

