Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Shares of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) rose 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.46 and last traded at $4.38. Approximately 1,134,656 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,940,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.

The company has a market cap of $316.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.44 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.87.

Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Platinum Group Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Platinum Group Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Platinum Group Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Platinum Group Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Platinum Group Metals

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, copper, and nickel deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the North Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

