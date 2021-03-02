Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Shares of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) rose 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.46 and last traded at $4.38. Approximately 1,134,656 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,940,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.
The company has a market cap of $316.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.44 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.87.
Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.
About Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG)
Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, copper, and nickel deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the North Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.
