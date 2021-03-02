Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.49 Million

Brokerages expect Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) to report $57.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $66.50 million and the lowest is $49.58 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $143.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $263.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $256.53 million to $273.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $385.58 million, with estimates ranging from $377.70 million to $399.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Playa Hotels & Resorts.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PLYA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.00 to $5.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Macquarie upped their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.79.

Shares of NASDAQ PLYA opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.98. The company has a market cap of $970.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $7.49.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 14,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $81,590.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 19,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $111,019.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 446,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,588.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,867 shares of company stock valued at $211,298 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HG Vora Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 12,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,051,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 76,276.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,700,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687,927 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 79.8% in the third quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 4,162,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,250 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,387,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after purchasing an additional 42,809 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 15.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 230,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates its resorts under eight brand names. As of October 16, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 21 resorts comprising 8,172 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

