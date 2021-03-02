PlayGame (PXG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $74,043.71

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One PlayGame coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, PlayGame has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. PlayGame has a market cap of $74,043.71 and $400.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PlayGame alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00058655 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.35 or 0.00809087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007716 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00028692 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00061191 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00029918 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00045404 BTC.

About PlayGame

PXG is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

PlayGame Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlayGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.