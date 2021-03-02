Playgroundz (IOG) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.24 Million

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Playgroundz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0435 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Playgroundz has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. Playgroundz has a market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $1,532.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $237.73 or 0.00488197 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00075439 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.04 or 0.00078127 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.57 or 0.00079213 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $242.73 or 0.00498467 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00054734 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io

