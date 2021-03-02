Playkey (PKT) Trading Down 4.1% This Week

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Playkey token can currently be purchased for $0.0168 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Playkey has a market capitalization of $268,045.24 and approximately $81,746.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Playkey has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00060201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $393.37 or 0.00823118 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00029719 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007592 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00062357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00029937 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00046131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

About Playkey

Playkey (PKT) is a token. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,914,614 tokens. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey . The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars.

