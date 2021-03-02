Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $29.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $21.00. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 44.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PLUG. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $52.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.97 and a beta of 1.81. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. On average, analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Maureen O. Helmer sold 15,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $400,076.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 123,698 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,228.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Keith Schmid sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $2,253,324.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 522,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,138,864.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,065,525 shares of company stock worth $54,740,531. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the third quarter worth $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Plug Power by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

