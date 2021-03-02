Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.55

Shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.55 and traded as high as $25.88. Plumas Bancorp shares last traded at $25.54, with a volume of 4,428 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Plumas Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.55. The firm has a market cap of $132.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.66.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.65 million for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 29.93%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This is an increase from Plumas Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLBC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 189.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 9,087 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. 26.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC)

Plumas Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, public funds and business sweep, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as remote deposits.

