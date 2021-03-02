Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) CRO Sells $138,020.00 in Stock

Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) CRO Ross Meyercord sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $138,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 304,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,269,156.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ross Meyercord also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 29th, Ross Meyercord sold 6,700 shares of Pluralsight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $139,025.00.

On Wednesday, December 30th, Ross Meyercord sold 6,700 shares of Pluralsight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $142,710.00.

On Friday, December 4th, Ross Meyercord sold 13,400 shares of Pluralsight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $241,200.00.

Shares of PS stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.18. 4,902,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,939,034. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.96. Pluralsight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 2.29.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 57.42% and a negative net margin of 33.16%. The firm had revenue of $104.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pluralsight, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Pluralsight by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pluralsight by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 21,170 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in shares of Pluralsight during the 3rd quarter valued at $360,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pluralsight during the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 109,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist lowered Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James lowered Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pluralsight from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Pluralsight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

