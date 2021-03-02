Pmeer (PMEER) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.96 Million

Pmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Pmeer coin can now be purchased for about $0.0229 or 0.00000202 BTC on major exchanges. Pmeer has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $338,560.00 worth of Pmeer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pmeer has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pmeer alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.81 or 0.00493144 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00076110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00078773 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.90 or 0.00079005 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00055858 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.11 or 0.00501875 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000444 BTC.

About Pmeer

Pmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 85,581,490 coins. Pmeer’s official website is www.qitmeer.net

Buying and Selling Pmeer

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pmeer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pmeer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pmeer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pmeer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pmeer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.