Po.et (POE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,130.00

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Po.et has a market capitalization of $349,475.49 and approximately $1,130.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Po.et token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Po.et has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00059688 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.00 or 0.00821841 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00007900 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00028991 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00061574 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00029626 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00046996 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Po.et Profile

Po.et (POE) is a token. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens. Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject . The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Po.et is po.et

