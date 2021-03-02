PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) Stock Price Up 9.8%

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) rose 9.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.46. Approximately 8,243,664 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 12,370,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

PTE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of PolarityTE in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.29.

In other PolarityTE news, CEO David B. Seaburg sold 31,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $34,140.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 880,240 shares in the company, valued at $968,264. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in PolarityTE during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PolarityTE during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PolarityTE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of PolarityTE by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 67,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 20,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PolarityTE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

PolarityTE Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTE)

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

