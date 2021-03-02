Polyient Games Governance Token Price Up 26% Over Last 7 Days (PGT)

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Over the last week, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded 26% higher against the U.S. dollar. Polyient Games Governance Token has a market cap of $5.39 million and approximately $13.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polyient Games Governance Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $303.74 or 0.00617398 BTC on major exchanges.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $243.03 or 0.00494011 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00076011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00078996 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00079383 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00055836 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.72 or 0.00499463 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Polyient Games Governance Token was first traded on January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,732 tokens. Polyient Games Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/polyient-games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official website is www.polyient.games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

