Populous Price Tops $2.02 on Major Exchanges (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Populous token can now be bought for about $2.02 or 0.00004172 BTC on popular exchanges. Populous has a total market cap of $107.36 million and approximately $4.77 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Populous has traded up 25.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00058986 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $395.82 or 0.00819042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007725 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00028604 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00061030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00029909 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00045909 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Populous Profile

Populous is a token. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here . Populous’ official website is populous.world

