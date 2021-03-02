Poseidon Network (QQQ) 24-Hour Volume Hits $362,289.00

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Poseidon Network has a market cap of $41.49 million and $362,289.00 worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Poseidon Network has traded 32.6% lower against the dollar. One Poseidon Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0188 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.61 or 0.00071064 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000066 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000144 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Poseidon Network

Poseidon Network (QQQ) is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,202,875,408 coins. The official message board for Poseidon Network is medium.com/poseidonnetwork . The Reddit community for Poseidon Network is https://reddit.com/r/QQQ_Poseidon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Poseidon Network’s official website is poseidon.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Products of the Poseidon Network are positioned as a worldwide decentralized P2P infrastructure, including: Decentralized CDN, Distributed Storage, Distributed Content Delivering, TEE…etc. The POSEIDON NETWORK is the world's first CDN hybrid blockchain application platform, which is built on the concept of Internet of Things.The Poseidon Network runs on a dual-token system: Security token – PSD, and utility token – QQQ. The PSD token is anchored to the real value of POSEIDON NETWORK mainnet including all of the devices – NAS, desktops, mobiles, IoTs…etc – and network resources – bandwidth, storage, computations…etc. If you own PSD token, you own some duty and rights to the mainnet, likewise, legal citizen in the world of Poseidon Network. It means that, you have the right to vote or, even more, amend the law, which are smart contracts in this case, on governance layer. The QQQ is the utility token of the Poseidon Network platform. “

Buying and Selling Poseidon Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poseidon Network directly using U.S. dollars.

