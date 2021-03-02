PotCoin (POT) Trading 8.3% Higher This Week

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 2nd. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0315 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $7.12 million and $14,138.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 8.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,803.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,520.68 or 0.03181121 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $175.84 or 0.00367832 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.98 or 0.01083554 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.18 or 0.00452232 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $183.51 or 0.00383876 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004236 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $120.84 or 0.00252791 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00022832 BTC.

About PotCoin

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 225,762,059 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

