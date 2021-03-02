Power Ledger Market Cap Tops $99.92 Million (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Power Ledger has a market capitalization of $99.92 million and $11.38 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Power Ledger token can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000478 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Power Ledger has traded up 19.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Power Ledger

POWR is a token. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,949,654 tokens. The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger . The official website for Power Ledger is powerledger.io

Buying and Selling Power Ledger

