PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Research analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PPD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PPD from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on PPD from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. PPD presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.44.

PPD traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,205,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,227. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.76. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 239.93. PPD has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $38.76.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. PPD had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PPD will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $2,929,240.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at $25,466,661.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPD in the third quarter worth $126,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in PPD in the third quarter worth $26,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in PPD in the third quarter worth $411,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in PPD by 115.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,928 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in PPD in the third quarter worth $10,121,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services segments. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri- and post-approval, and medical communications services.

