Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $28.85

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$28.85 and traded as high as C$30.64. Precision Drilling shares last traded at C$29.25, with a volume of 105,264 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.23, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.83. The company has a market cap of C$390.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($2.90) by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$201.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$199.43 million. Equities analysts predict that Precision Drilling Co. will post -5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Precision Drilling (TSE:PD)

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

