Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the January 28th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 796,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of SQFT stock opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. Presidio Property Trust has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $10.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.10%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $498,000. Smart Money Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $79,000.

About Presidio Property Trust

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

