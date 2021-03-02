Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Trading 7.3% Higher

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) traded up 7.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.47 and last traded at $10.39. 1,660,929 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 1,615,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Pretium Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Pretium Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Pretium Resources from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.58.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.77.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 15.38%. Research analysts forecast that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PVG. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

About Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.