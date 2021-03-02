Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 505,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,916,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 84.32% of Principal Quality ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NASDAQ PSET opened at $47.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.98. Principal Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $28.27 and a 1 year high of $50.65.

