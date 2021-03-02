Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.86% of Badger Meter worth $23,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the third quarter worth $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 91.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 5,512 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 26.8% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 61,053 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after buying an additional 12,907 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 1.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 3.7% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 7,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Badger Meter news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $205,159.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,545.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gail A. Lione sold 8,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $913,829.70. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,979 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,039. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of BMI stock opened at $105.64 on Tuesday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.50 and a 12 month high of $111.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 63.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.59.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $112.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.32 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 11.53%. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

