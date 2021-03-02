Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 2,221 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.24% of RH worth $22,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in RH by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RH in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RH in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RH in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in RH in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of RH stock opened at $505.96 on Tuesday. RH has a 1 year low of $73.14 and a 1 year high of $524.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $493.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $419.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 64.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.78. RH had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 354.62%. The company had revenue of $844.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that RH will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of RH from $400.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of RH from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of RH from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of RH from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $455.67.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

