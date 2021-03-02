Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 2,952 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.70% of Franklin Electric worth $22,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,949,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,992,000 after buying an additional 349,965 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,380,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,025,000 after buying an additional 36,416 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 0.3% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,339,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 0.7% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,238,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,837,000 after purchasing an additional 8,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 384,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,627,000 after purchasing an additional 34,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

Shares of NASDAQ FELE opened at $76.26 on Tuesday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a one year low of $41.25 and a one year high of $78.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 7.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 33.82%.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 15,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $1,186,384.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,783.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 14,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $1,063,857.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,280.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

