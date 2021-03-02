Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 551,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,745 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.71% of FormFactor worth $23,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 356,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,347,000 after buying an additional 9,161 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,680,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $502,487,000 after buying an additional 39,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 14,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

FORM opened at $48.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $52.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 48.88 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.66.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,156,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,777,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $877,500.00. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, and thermal sub-systems. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, graphic processors, radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensors, electro-optical, DRAM memory, NAND flash memory and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

