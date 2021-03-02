Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,120 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of W.W. Grainger worth $24,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 5,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. William Blair downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group dropped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $401.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $370.15.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total value of $7,632,842.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,637,706.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $387.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $380.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.97. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.61 and a fifty-two week high of $427.90.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

