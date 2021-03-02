Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 822,995 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 66,228 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.61% of Select Medical worth $22,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,204,770 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $475,885,000 after purchasing an additional 473,684 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 12.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,356,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $49,071,000 after purchasing an additional 258,555 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 124.1% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,321,056 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,504,000 after purchasing an additional 731,676 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 26.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 959,179 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,970,000 after purchasing an additional 199,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Select Medical by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 579,034 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $16,016,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America upgraded Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Select Medical from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.29.

SEM stock opened at $32.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $33.27.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. Select Medical had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 3.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $9,753,000.00. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 6,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $186,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,499,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,494,451. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 390,006 shares of company stock valued at $12,295,386 over the last 90 days. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

