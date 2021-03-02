Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,266,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,714 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.38% of Eventbrite worth $22,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Eventbrite during the 4th quarter worth about $5,839,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 32,875 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 349,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 148,304 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 11,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 257.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 136,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 98,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

EB opened at $21.54 on Tuesday. Eventbrite, Inc. has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $22.34. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.58.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.16. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 63.75% and a negative net margin of 134.78%. As a group, analysts predict that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and experience technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

