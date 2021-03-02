Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $2.97 Billion Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 913,303 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 25,293 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.0% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Amazon.com worth $2,974,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

AMZN stock opened at $3,146.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,231.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,204.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.