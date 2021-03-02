Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $22.05 Million Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,733 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Quest Diagnostics worth $22,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 42.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,718,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,281,000 after purchasing an additional 808,106 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,302,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,075,000 after buying an additional 260,632 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,831,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 783,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $89,659,000 after buying an additional 220,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Check Capital Management Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,824,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total value of $9,840,969.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,697,673.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $138,936.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,981,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.06.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $116.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.24. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $73.02 and a fifty-two week high of $134.71.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

