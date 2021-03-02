Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $22.09 Million Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,674 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Ingersoll Rand worth $22,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

IR has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.93.

In other news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $107,207.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,293 shares in the company, valued at $154,771. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 28,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $1,291,173.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 228,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,295,983.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,562,564 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IR stock opened at $47.46 on Tuesday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $48.92. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of -128.27 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.54 and a 200-day moving average of $41.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

