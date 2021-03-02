Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $22.14 Million Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 254,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,265 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Incyte worth $22,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the third quarter worth $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 461.1% during the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 293.1% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $79.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.25. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $62.48 and a 52-week high of $110.36. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of -50.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Incyte news, President Herve Hoppenot bought 12,925 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,007.25. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,154,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,534,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INCY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim upgraded Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Incyte from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist started coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink cut Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Incyte from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.31.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

