Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $22.49 Million Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 1,101.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 283,409 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of SS&C Technologies worth $22,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,229,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $889,732,000 after buying an additional 408,343 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 11.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,601,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,017,000 after purchasing an additional 557,791 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,198,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,497,000 after purchasing an additional 107,414 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2,055.3% during the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,028,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,993 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,486,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,991,000 after purchasing an additional 99,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Northern Trust Capital Markets began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.88.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $66.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.88 and a 200-day moving average of $65.92. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $74.00.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.47%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

