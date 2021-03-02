Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $22.98 Million Holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 82.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 737,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333,259 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.05% of Revolve Group worth $22,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RVLV. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $386,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 346.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 123,104 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 249,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,774,000 after purchasing an additional 142,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 255.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 83,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 60,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

RVLV has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.44.

Revolve Group stock opened at $46.66 on Tuesday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.17 and a 1-year high of $50.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.88.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. Revolve Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 31.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolve Group news, COO David Pujades sold 5,380 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $214,124.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,211. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 150,000 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $3,658,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 638,538 shares of company stock worth $18,130,286 over the last three months. 58.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Revolve Group Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

