Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $23.69 Million Stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 229.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 394,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,663 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 2.36% of MYR Group worth $23,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in MYR Group by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 45,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in MYR Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in MYR Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 45,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MYR Group by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in MYR Group by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 40,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MYRG stock opened at $62.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. MYR Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $67.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.01.

Separately, Sidoti assumed coverage on MYR Group in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

In other MYR Group news, Director William A. Koertner sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.97, for a total value of $593,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 176,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,123.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

