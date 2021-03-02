Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $23.77 Million Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 1,364.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,731,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,476,659 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Sirius XM worth $23,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 112.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 376,287 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 49.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,260,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,756,000 after acquiring an additional 416,846 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 6.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 265,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 16,365 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 29.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 979,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 220,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 8.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 193,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 15,587 shares in the last quarter. 15.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,772,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $11,307,254.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,603,626 shares in the company, valued at $67,651,133.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SIRI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $7.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $8.14. The firm has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average is $5.99.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 137.30% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

