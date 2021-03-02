Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $24.24 Million Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,083 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 13,619 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Expedia Group worth $24,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,085 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,644 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,010 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 990,865 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,267 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 802.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 397 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $490,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $161.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.97 and a 200-day moving average of $117.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.76 and a twelve month high of $166.57.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $105.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.80.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

