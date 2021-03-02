Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $24.46 Million Stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,633,143 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 340,669 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.71% of Viavi Solutions worth $24,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,938,207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868,533 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,283,264 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,616 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,334,253 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,110,000 after buying an additional 261,067 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,028,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,359,000 after buying an additional 487,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,244,579 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,330,000 after buying an additional 118,992 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $16.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $17.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.82 and a beta of 0.82.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $299.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.49 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 3.23%. Viavi Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIAV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Viavi Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 12,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $170,002.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,028.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $33,747.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Viavi Solutions Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

