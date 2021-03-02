Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $24.97 Million Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,806 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Kansas City Southern worth $24,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KSU. Harding Loevner LP grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 259.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 10,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.55.

Shares of NYSE:KSU opened at $216.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $223.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.93.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

