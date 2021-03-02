Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $25.29 Million Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 424,324 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 28,028 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Las Vegas Sands worth $25,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LVS. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 518 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 16,731 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,139 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 31.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,014 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.53.

NYSE LVS opened at $63.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.26. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.30 and a 1 year high of $65.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.69 and a beta of 1.35.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

