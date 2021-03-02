Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,233 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.35% of Tetra Tech worth $22,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,002,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Tetra Tech by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth about $1,401,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Tetra Tech by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 196,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,627,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $140.15 on Tuesday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.61 and a 12 month high of $144.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $605.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TTEK shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.83.

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 6,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $777,194.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,577.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 6,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.24, for a total transaction of $912,269.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,288.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,099 shares of company stock worth $10,823,461. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.