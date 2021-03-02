Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,827 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.14% of United Rentals worth $23,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in United Rentals by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $4,744,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,245,901.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,879 shares of company stock worth $6,943,743 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on URI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. OTR Global upgraded United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.32.

NYSE:URI opened at $302.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $269.34 and its 200 day moving average is $218.88. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $321.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

