Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,154,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,422 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Macy’s worth $24,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 13.0% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 33,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 0.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 273,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 0.6% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 303,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on M shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Macy’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Macy’s from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

In other news, Director Paul C. Varga purchased 33,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $510,633.30. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $15.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.98. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average of $9.76.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 billion. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

