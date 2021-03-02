Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,242 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 151,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,242 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.30% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $22,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at about $382,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 234.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,391,000 after purchasing an additional 63,302 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 313.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,298,000 after purchasing an additional 129,023 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 59,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Shares of JLL stock opened at $178.92 on Tuesday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $78.29 and a 1 year high of $179.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.51. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $1.36. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.